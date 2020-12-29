Premium coffee makers for that morning cuppa

French Press mug

InstaCuppa brings this Travel French Press Mug with Double Walled Stainless Steel. It is Vacuum Insulated Thermos with Anti-Slip Silicone Grip and 400 ML quantity. It comes in the colour Black. Now you can brew your favorite coffee even when you are at your office. This travel mug will help you stand out in your work place. Now you can even enjoy your favorite coffee when you are go out to meet your friends or go for outdoor walks. Don't be surprised if you are getting attention from strangers! This travel press mug helps you make your coffee even when you are travelling. Also, this travel mug will perfectly fit into your car cup holder. No need to pay for expensive coffees at cafes anymore. Be your barista and impress your friends and colleagues with your newly found coffee brewing skills.

Cuppaccino Maker

This product is by Wonderchef. It is a Coffee, Cuppaccino Maker in the colour Black. Cuppaccino makes great frothy cappuccino for you from Instant Coffee in 3 minutes flat. Make hot or cold coffee as per your mood. No need to beat coffee powder and sugar incessantly just to create a thin layer of foam. Cuppaccino does it for you effortlessly, creating luscious, aromatic foam. You can pour milk, coffee and sugar altogether and have a great professional quality drink. The base contains a heating element and induction motor. Treat your guests in style at home or in office. Also, make yummy hot chocolate and cold coffee. The product comes with wonderchef warranty.

Moka express Expresso maker

Bialetti has a Moka Express 6 Cup Espresso Maker for an Italian Mocha. It is Made in Italy. The Moka produces a rich, authentic espresso in just minutes. The aluminium pot features Bialetti’s distinctive eight-sided shape that allows it to diffuse heat perfectly to enhance the aroma of your coffee. Use coffee ground specifically for a moka coffee maker. Don't use too fine ground coffee. Periodically check the funnel, the filter plate and the washer for wear. Over time, they may need to be replaced. When is comes to Italian coffee, the Moka Express is the premier stovetop coffee maker.

Smart coffee maker

Nescafé É brings Smart Coffee Maker and Travel Mug. Easily controlled through an app, it perfectly prepares your favourite coffee every time. With its thermal insulation, É lets you enjoy a wide range of consistently high quality hot and cold coffees designed to your personal taste. With É’s double-walled stainless steel thermal insulation and leak-proof lid, enjoy your coffee on the go. Meet NESCAFÉ É friends, discover your love for coffee and share your coffee stories. NESCAFÉ É is the next generation coffee device for life on the go with bluetooth connectivity to revolutionise your coffee experience.