Premium boots for Outdoors (MEN)

FP Studio March 11, 2021 16:15:09 IST
Backpacking Shoes

Salomon L37325900 has an upper nubuck leather textile. The shoes have a mudguard protective rubber heel cap, a protective rubber toe cap heel strap, and a lace locker heel foam gusseted tongue. The lining membrane is Gore-Tex performance comfort footwear lining material. It contains a 3D mesh textile lining construction and a waterproof bootie construction. The outsole is a high traction contagrip chassis, the midsole is a 4d advanced chassis, a dual-density Eva sock liner, and Eva-shaped footbed ortholite. The Approximate weight can be 1350 g for UK 8. These shoes are waterproof.

Hiking Boots

You can elevate your style with this classy pair of hiking boots from the house of Lowa brand. It features a contemporary refined design with exceptional comfort; this pair is perfect to give your quintessential dressing an upgrade. The sole is made of rubber. Its closure is lace-up. The toe-style is round-toe and the material is Gore-Tex. These shoes are water-proof.

Hiking Boots

If you're a freak for the peaks, Columbia Peakfreak hiking-inspired boots are the one. And it’s ready to be used in any place, thanks to its fully waterproof, critically insulated, ultra-comfortable construction. Its closure is lace-up. The sole is made of rubber. The heels are flat. Its outdoor material is made of mesh. The toe-style is round-toe. These shoes are water-proof.

Tactical Boots

The military and tactical boots from the Original S.W.A.T. are comfortable and stylish. The boots have two closures- laces and side-zip. The material of the boot is leather and the color of the boots is tan. The leather is scotch guard protected.

Updated Date: March 11, 2021 16:15:09 IST

