Premium beard trimmers to control the fuzz

Smooth shave

The Hatteker Professional Hair Clipper and Trimmer has a ceramic cutting blade which helps to create a perfect shave, ensuring there is no irritation to the skin. It is moderate in size and has a smooth line which offers an overall comfortable feel. This trimmer has a 5-degree rotatable blade which ensures an effective shave, allowing you to explore your preferred haircut. It has an LED indicating light. Also, it is 100% waterproof as well! This trimmer runs on a single Lithium ion battery which provides a run time of 2.5 hours.

Rapid charging

The Syska HT4000K AquaTrim and Cordless Rechargeable Multi-Purpose Trimmer provides upto 60 minutes of cordless services, that too after just rapid charging for 90 mins. It has a digital battery indicator and the AquaTrim has a washable body too. It comes with a detachable self-sharpening stainless steel head that ensures easy cleaning, a multi-purpose blade to help with nose hair trimming, a precision trimmer, a 4 length beard trimmer as well as a body groomer. The best part is, it comes with a 2 years warranty.

Long lasting

The Philips BT3221/15 corded and cordless titanium blade beard trimmer provides upto 90 minutes of cordless service, after just charging for an hour. It does fast charging and has a battery indicator, which shows – low, full, empty and charging. It is also quite easy to use, because it provides you with both options – corded and cordless. This trimmer comes with Titanium coated blades that remain sharp throughout. It is skin friendly with rounded tip blades, ensuring there is no heating or skin cuts. Most importantly, it provides 30% faster cutting using Lift and Trim system.

Effortless trimming

The Braun Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper for Men comes with precision dial for 20 different length settings in a 0.5mm step size, in order to provide an effortless trimming experience. The lifetime sharp blades promise to provide excellent beard trimming and hair clipping always. You can create accurate lines as well as edges on the neck and cheek using the main beard trimmer head. It makes use of German technology as well as ergonomical built to provide upto 50 minutes of excellent cordless service every charge!