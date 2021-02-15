Premium 1 ton ACs for your hot weather months

Ultra cooling

The LG 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is an amazing device that comes with a variable speed conditioner that adjusts itself based on the ambient heat load and is extremely energy efficient in terms of power consumption. It is almost noise-free when it comes to its operation. It comes with 10 years of warranty making it extremely reliable. The copper protection on this device makes it free from corrosion hence increasing its durability. You would experience a great cooling experience with this product. Its efficient energy consumption makes it less harmful to the environment and does not contribute to global warming. The conditioned air is also void of any harmful germs and microorganisms making the air you build safe and hygienic.

Energy efficient

The Whirlpool 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is extremely energy efficient and consumes fairly less power than conventional air conditioners. It comes with 10 years of warranty on the compressor and has a 6th sense fast cooling technology which is especially beneficial for hot humid days when you want to relax in a cool ambiance. This air conditioner will cool your room at even 55 degrees. Hence you get rapid cooling even in extreme temperatures all while saving on power consumption. It is stabilizer free, making it an affordable choice for buyers. It is a standard Whirlpool product and therefore has phenomenally great quality.

Environment friendly

The Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts itself based on ambient heat load and is extremely energy efficient hence consuming less power. It comes with 10 years of warranty on the compressor and is corrosion-free and hence cant be used for long without having to worry about your device wearing out. It does not contribute to environmental pollution and global warming issues and ozone depletion because of its efficient build. It produces no noise while operational and rapidly cools your room even in extreme temperatures thus allowing you to relax and have a good sleep.

Clean air

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC comes with Wi-Fi and hence can be linked to Alexa or your mobile device making it super convenient to use. It comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts itself based on ambient head load. It is extremely energy efficient and consumes very little power. It comes with a 10 years warranty on the compressor. It requires very low maintenance and can be used for long periods of time without worrying about corrosion or wearing out. It is stabilizer free and can handle voltage fluctuations itself. It also cleans the air making it clean and fresh and devoid of germs and bacteria.