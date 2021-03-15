Pre seasoned Cast Iron Skillet for best cooking experience

For good old days

70's Kitchen Cast Iron Double Handle Skillet Pan comes pre-seasoned which is done traditionally using organic heating. You can cook like the good old days with these iron skillets. They are hand seasoned with vegetable oil and designed by artisans of South India. These iron skillets can be used for multiple purposes such as searing, sauteing, baking , roasting, etc. You can place your skillets from the stove to the oven, campfire, girl, etc. The iron in the skillet provides for the iron deficiency in our bodies.

It is an extremely durable product and lasts many generations.

Toxin Free Skillet

The best part about the Meyer Pre-Seasoned Cast iron skillet is that it comes with a lifetime warranty. It is devoid of any form of toxin and is absolutely safe to use. They heat up quickly and save you cooking gas and also add a strong traditional flavour to your food. It is suitable for all forms of cooking tops from grills to oven, kettle, stoves, etc. and can be used for multiple purposes. It comes with an easy grip handle as well so you can cook with absolutely no hassle whatsoever. You can fry, roast, saute, braise your food very easily on these pans. They cook fast and evenly distribute heat for uniform cooking.

Durable Skillet

The highlight of this cast iron skillet is that it is composed of Cast Iron FG 260 Grade with double handle for safe operation. Sparkenzy Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet is lead free and does not contain any form of toxin. It comes with 3 years of replacement warranty and evenly cooks and heats up your food with the utmost convenience. These are heavy duty items with extreme durability and can be passed on from one generation to another. It is ideal for cooking dosa, roti and sear, saute, bake and broil food with utmost ease. It is also compatible with any cooktop.

Heavy Duty Skillet

This 12 inch AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet can be used for multiple purposes from sauteing to searing, frying, baking, roasting and broiling food with absolute convenience. It is heavy duty and durable and can be passed on from generation to generation. It can retain heat well and evenly cooks food and gives food a traditional flavour. The long handle provided makes maneuvering of the pan safe and secure. This cast iron comes with a year limited warranty and also comes with an instructions manual. It is a great cookware to have in kitchens as it can carry out multiple functions and well cook your food without any toxins.