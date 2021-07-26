Power washing at its best

This pressure washer comes with an 1800 Watt motor and allows you to easily clean your motor vehicles and hard surfaces. The motor delivers 100 bar of water pressure and a flow rate of 10 litres per minute. It ships with a 26 foot long high-pressure hose, long enough that you don’t need to buy an extender hose. With a copper motor and metal gears, the pressure washer is built to last. Its broad base and compact design offer stability during use and easy storage after. Buy it to make cleaning your vehicles a whole lot easier.

Make grime disappear

This pressure washer is equipped with a 2400 Watt heavy-duty motor that can deliver up to 160 bar of water pressure. The washer is capable of priming itself, it allows the motor to draw water from tanks, buckets or taps without the need for a second pump. The washer has a built-in gauge that displays the actual water pressure leaving the nozzle, this can help you adjust the water pressure to the level you require. It is built with ceramic coated pistons and brass pumps that help to keep it operating at a low volume. Buy it to clean hard-to-scrub floors.

Make your floors look new again

This pressure washer features a 1700 Watt motor to tackle the toughest home, outdoor or automobile cleaning jobs with ease. With 135 Bar of water pressure and a flow rate of 380 litres per hour, this washer will rid you of grease deposits on concrete, oil and rust stains and stubborn garden dirt and grime. The washer ships with a 90° nozzle that enables you to clean the underside of your vehicle or hard-to-reach, tight spaces. Equipped with wheels, the washer can be wheeled for transport or to the job site making it highly portable. Buy it for heavy-duty cleaning.

Cleaning at its finest

This is a light, easy-to-handle pressure washer with 1300 Watts of power for mid to heavy-duty jobs. It features a compact design and comes with a lightweight body that makes it easy to store and transport. The washer ships with an adjustable lance, a 5m hose, inlet water filter, nozzle cleaning tool and spray gun with a safety catch. The lance turns the high-pressure water into a jet spray, which has a very powerful cleaning action to easily remove dirt from the floor surfaces and cover more area. Buy it for its multi-purpose use.