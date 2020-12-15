Powerful dustbuster vacuum cleaners for best results

For reliable car interior cleaning

From a trusted electronics brand, you won't have to second guess yourself when buying this dustbuster. Designed for use in cars, this handheld device conveniently plugs into your car's cigarette lighter socket and comes with a long wire to reach all parts of the car. With cyclonic suction of 800L/min, you can be sure it will suck up even the smallest particles of dirt out of floor mats and seat covers. Making cleaning under and between seats a breeze, it also includes handy crevice tools and brushes of varying sizes.

If you're looking for a dustbuster with the perfect blend of reliability and function, this one is your best bet.

Great for daily cleaning

This compact vacuum cleaner features a strong motor and includes a range of accessories which make it ideal for daily use. You won't have any trouble carrying it while cleaning around the home thanks to its lightweight design and convenient carrying strap. Offering great value and the flexibility of suction and blowing features, you can get consistently good cleaning every time. Suitable for all types of floors and carpets, by attaching the different cleaning heads, you can easily tackle dust and dirt even in the most difficult to reach areas.

If you're looking for a vacuum cleaner that's capable of withstanding daily use and is worth the price, we recommend buying this one.

Easy cleaning for homes with pets

Featuring a wide suction area and powerful motor, this vacuum cleaner is great for maintaining good hygiene. You can use this fantastic device on flat surfaces like beds, sofas and sheets to effortlessly remove dust, fur and pet dander. For greater convenience and flexibility, you can choose from three cleaning modes to get spotless and dust-free upholstery. A feature we're sure you'll love is the disinfecting UV light mode that you can use to neutralize germs and bacteria on your mattresses, curtains and other home surfaces.

If you're looking for an easy way to keep your family safe from germs and dust, you can't go wrong buying this vacuum cleaner.

For efficiency and portability

This amazing handheld vacuum cleaner features an advanced cyclone technology that sucks up dust and dirt that may not be visible. If you suffer from allergies, you'll appreciate this device's inbuilt HEPA filter that traps even the tiniest allergens like pollen and dust mites. You'll find cleaning this bagless vacuum is easy as it comes with a see-through collection container and a washable stainless steel filter. Its compact design makes it easy to carry and very portable. With a powerful motor and the included accessories, you can efficiently clean crumbs, dust and dirt even in hard to reach areas. For an excellent vacuum that's great for relief from allergens, choose this one.