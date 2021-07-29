Lacrosse balls

This product comes with two balls meant for different levels and points of relaxation. The balls help you relax your worked up muscles and give you a great feel. You can roll the ball under your back or foot or any point that is stressed and it will immediately relax you. You need to use this mildly and will give you the result that you wanted to have. This is a great tool for people who indulge in light exercises like yoga and pilates.

Muscle rollers

This is a pair of muscle rollers that you can use after a stressful workout where your muscles feel tight. Let's say after a tough leg day, you use this under your calf muscles. I am sure you are already imagining the relief. This tool is very effective and can be used with different levels of pressure. This is great for people who regularly have tough workouts that puts stress on their muscles. These rollers soothe the muscles and ensure you are ready for your next workout.

Foam roller

This particular roller or massager is very effective for larger areas like the back or chest or legs. The grooves are larger hence makes you feel extremely relaxed. This weighs light, can be carried around easily and is durable. This roller provides deep tissue relaxation and is loved by most people. If you are looking for something that you can use post-workout or otherwise, this is the right one for you.

Mini gym ball

This is a mini gym ball, mainly for pilates. This ball will not slip and will help you do various exercises while giving you the right support. Pilates are a great form of workout where your entire body is put to work. Using this ball, you can get a massage while working out. The ball can be inflated or deflated as per your requirement. People who are a fan of pilates, should go for this.