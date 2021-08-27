Super quick

The Bling StoresMini Automatic Portable Foldable Ultrasonic Underwear Washing Machine is a mini fold washer, capable of washing your clothes in just a few minutes of time which is easy to save effort and more durable. Fully enclosed touch console is beautiful and safe. High quality polypropylene, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, odorless. The mini washing machine has high-frequency vibration and ultrasonic disinfection functions and is ideal for baby clothes, underwear, socks, towels. It is Small size and can be placed in a pocket or handbag. Suitable for students, travelers and businessmen.

Simple to use

EMORE Mini Foldable Washing Machine is a foldable washing machine with Washing Capacity: 2 KG.Foldable bucket type is convenient to use and to store. Can be hung on the walls of toilets and balconies or folded in cabinets. It's an independent washing machine which is easy to use.It has a Semi-automatic cleaning function that makes your clothes super clean without residue and irritants. Suitable for those who can't use large machines, others like washing things alone or saving time to avoid going to the laundry.Perfect for use in Camping, Apartments, Dorms and Business Trip.

Top loads

This semi-automatic top-loading washing machine by Hilton has a 3 kg capacity and 1 Kg dryer Capacity. The dryer is effective to the tune of 30-40%. It is suitable for bachelors and small families. You can also wash newborn baby clothes in this separately. It’s a great option for gyms/spas and beauty parlours. It’s a good one to carry if you are going to be travelling to a resort, hotel or hospital. It runs on an inverter.

Lint separator

The DMR 30-1208 Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, you are left with clean clothes every time. It has a capacity of 3 Kilograms and can handle a large number of clothes and similar other items at the same time. This mini washing machine also cleans uniformly and prevents the clothes from wear and tear. It comes with a top load feature and is easy to use at the same time. Owing to its compact design this washing machine from popular brand DMR can fit in tight spaces. It uses the ClockWise and Anticlockwise Washing Cycle in order to give complete washing treatment to your dirty clothes. This semi-automatic washing machine from DMR is embedded with a feature to collect lint in a separate portion during each wash that prevents the lint from mixing with the clothes or even lying at the bottom of the tub.