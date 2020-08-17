Portable USB Electrical Blenders under Rs. 1000

Detachable body

This electric blender can mix all kinds of fruits and vegetables to make a healthy juice, yummy smoothie or baby food for you. The body of HEMIZA Portable USB Electric Blender Juice Cup comes with a separable body, the juicer cup’s body can be detached from its bottom to facilitate you with easy cleaning. If you are tired of the traditional bulky ones and looking for a compact easy to clean blender, give this a try and you won’t be disappointed. It has a smart safety protection switch and an in-built 2000nAh rechargeable battery. The battery can be easily charged by power bank, laptop, mobile phones, computer or any other USB device.

Easy to carry while travelling

Love to have freshly made juice, smoothies and shakes? It becomes quite a deal to get freshly made in the era of tetra packed ones. This blender is light weighted Thus very easy to carry to your parks, gyms, and workplaces. Just carry fruits or vegetables along with this blender and you are good to go. Qualimate Portable Electric USB Juicer Bottle Blender comes with a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, which is compatible with any and every USB device. It is super easy to clean and has a smart safety lock. Its strong build makes it eligible for all kinds of fruits, vegetables, baby food and protein shakes.

A very quick blend down

If you are amongst the one who needs things at the snap of their fingers, this blender is made for you. It is made from high borosilicate food grade polycarbonate thus ensuring hygiene and safety of your juices, smoothies and shakes. It has 4 blades made from 304 stainless steel which blends down all the ingredients very quickly and presents it to you upto 380ml. The 2000mAh battery is rechargeable via any USB device. ZAMKAR 4 Blade Portable USB Electric Juicer Bottle Blender Blender has the capacity upto 380ml, which is adequate for one serving. It is easy to clean and blend all kinds of fruits, vegetables, protein shakes and baby food.

The best one person serving blender

If you are living alone and do not want to invest in a heavy duty traditional mixer grinder and blender machine, Dashingzone 4 Blades Portable Rechargeable USB Juicer Bottle Blender with Charging Cable is the product for you. It has a high-power motor to facilitate all kinds of blending that you wish to do. It has been designed in such a way that you can blend and drink from the same bottle. Its 4 stainless steel blades are sharp, strong and durable to ensure the blender works with full efficiency to blend all varieties of fruits and vegetables.