Performance assistant

Housed in an attractive sleek control panel the Kurzweil Home KP110 comes complete with a detachable music stand and built-in stereo sound system. It is a 61-note synth-action keyboard with adjustable sensitivity. Enjoy a wide range of acoustic and electronic sound selections, featuring pianos, organs, guitars, orchestral, synths, and ethnic instruments. The innovative Performance Assistant helps you to perform various piano phrases that can be triggered by playing just a few keys, facilitating the performance of strums, broken chords, and phrase endings. With the easy-to-use song recording features, you can record your own keyboard performances. It is a perfect keyboard instrument for beginners.

Lightweight

The Rock Jam RJ549 is a portable compact 49 key piano keyboard, despite its size, is packed full of functions. Featuring 10 instruments, 10 Rhythms, 8 Demos, 8 Percussion/drum effects and including vibrato. This electric piano keyboard can be battery powered so it’s portable both in size and power. It provides you with an inbuilt 40 note record function so you can monitor your progress. The addition of the exclusive free content provided to you through the simple piano phone and tablet application (android and IOS) learning aid means you can be playing your favourite songs in no time.

For beginners

The Casio CTK-2550 features 61 piano style keys with a 48 note polyphony. It will instruct you in playing the 60 built-in songs phrase by phrase at your own pace. Explore the 400 tones and find an incredible variety of life-like instruments that go far beyond your expectations. With 100 Rhythms you’ll always have a band ready to jam. CTK-2550 comes with an input for a sustain pedal which enables more realistic and satisfying piano sound. The intuitive control panel allows you to just start playing without facing any complexities. It's as simple as ready to set go.

Very versatile

The Yamaha PSR-F51 is a starter keyboard for anyone who loves music. The PSR-F51 is incredibly easy to use with its color-coded, intuitive control panel. Simply select a voice, choose a rhythm and start. It is amazingly versatile and has 120 Voices & 114 Styles. The PSR-F51 can be operated using batteries instead of an AC adaptor. It requires six 1.5-V AA size batteries, which can be either rechargeable or non-rechargeable. The PSR-F51 also offers a Duo mode that enables two people to play together on identical keyboard sections, which can be very useful when performing live or during lessons.