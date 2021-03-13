Portable irons and steamers for wrinkle free clothes

Garment Steamer

Litmus Ultra-Portable Garment Steamer is ergonomically designed for easy handling and maneuverability gives the perfect finish to your clothes. It is very compact yet powerful. It is made of high-grade heat resistant PC+PBT body and has a dual thermal and fuse protection ensuring durability and highest safety while the steamer is in use. It has an in-built electronic heat pump and a PCB to regulate the temperature giving you the best finish always. It preheats in 30 seconds.

Lightweight steamer

Store portable travel steamer steams within 3 minutes and the large steam vents provide a powerful flow of steam. It is lightweight and it heats up in seconds for a quick & convenient use. It comes with a transparent plastic window which shows water level. It has a safety auto shutoff protection that shuts the steamer when the water level goes too low or when the unit becomes too hot. It can be used on all fabrics.

Portable Iron

MOSHTU portable iron press for perfect collars is used for ironing collars, pockets trouser legs; just simply clips the sides of iron. It’s a light weight electronic which is easy to carry, the store's sleek design helps you for perfect clothes without the need of steam iron. The handheld compact size press is mini in size and foldable. It has 6 adjustable temperature control patterns depending upon the fabric type. It is a dry iron which doesn’t need steam and water.

Travel Mini Iron

Sadvidhya travel mini iron with a steamer removes wrinkles from almost any fabric. It is ultra-portable and its compact size is for easy packing and travel. It self cleans itself with a powerful burst of steam, removing stubborn wrinkles and clean iron steam vents. It has a built-in fuse and thermostat for safe and secure use. You can choose if you want dry iron or steam. It has variable temperature settings with dial temperature control.