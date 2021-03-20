Portable blenders to smash your fruits

Easily chargeable

If you are just starting out in the world of portable blenders or have never tried one or have your own doubts then you should start with the AMAZON'S BRAND ROYAL STEP Portable Electric USB Juice Maker. It’s Amazon’s own brand so there is some credibility here. It has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery and comes with 4 blades. It can be charged with anything from power banks to your laptops. The design also doubles it up as a bottle so you can simply blend your juice in here and carry it like that without the need for an additional bottle.

Multi-purpose

LEVERET Portable Electric USB Juice Maker is the only blender that provides a wide assortment of colors from Purple to Red. It also comes with a 2000mAh rechargeable battery that can be easily charged from anywhere, comes with 4 blades. The design also doubles it up as a bottle so you can simply blend your juice in here and carry it like that without the need for an additional bottle in your travel or office bag.

Immediate charge

GLEMSTAR 4 Blades Juicer Grinder Mixer Blender Juice Cup comes with 380ml capacity which has a 2500 mAh battery and the cap becomes a cup when detached. It also provides 4 blend power modes so you can blend a variety of stuff easily. Comes in an assortment of colors and can also be taken as a bottle to the gym or travel. Comes with a micro-USB that can be used to charge anywhere.

High capacity

This blender comes with stainless steel blades and has a 3000 mAh rechargeable battery. It comes with two buttons for higher or lower speed modes. iGEAR NutriBlender Portable Juicer Blender has a capacity of 320 ml and has a standby time of 240 hours while providing 25 blends on a single full charge. It also has a built-in stainless steel strainer to filter the juice and give 100% liquid.