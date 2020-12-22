Portable bar kits to always have a good time

Black Bar Accessories box

This black set by butterfly is for bar accessories. Black butterfly bar accessories and beer tender bar set is for travel and comes with a stylish look. The stylish whiskey case comes with whiskey glass and more tools. It is a must have product for your loved ones. This whiskey case set is perfect for travel and picnic. The item package has 1 hip flask,1 tong, 3 glasses and 1 peg measurement. The whiskey case comes in an attractive leatherette finish box and an ideal present for a loved one. This will be a perfect gift as well for various occasions.

Stylish kit bag

This Bar Box Travel Bartender Kit comes with Cocktail Recipe Cards & Portable Bar Bag for Easy Carry and Storage. It is Travel friendly. It is a first-class mixology kit plus a stylish canvas bar bag, both packed together inside a classy gift box. Whether it's an anniversary, wedding, Christmas, Father's day or any other occasion, your recipient will be thrilled like a child in a candy store. The one gift they'll surely cherish is this. It is solid and durable. With 27 different pockets and fixed straps, you can fit any tools combination or even carry your liquor bottle.

Faux leather

Abrazo brings a Faux Leather Portable Bar Set. It is a Travel Bar Set which is Brown in colour and has 3 Glasses. Portable Faux Leather Bar Set is a must have for your picnics and meetings. It consists of 3 pc whisky glasses, cocktail shaker, double side peg measure of 30ml/60ml , hip flask and an ice tong. Easy and convenient to use. It is an Exclusive handcrafted premium bar tool set and an ideal gift for someone who loves to show their style. It is made of high grade stainless steel material which makes the set highly durable. It is good for gifting this at various occasions.

Leatherette set

Telconi brings this premium looking bar set which is black in colour. Telconi Bar Accessories Bar Set for Travel comes with a stylish looking whisky case set which is ideal for travel and picnic. It is made up of Wooden with leatherette finish. It is Black in colour with crock print. The box is durable and is made up of good quality wood. The stylish whisky case comes with a set of 3 whisky glasses and more tools. The whisky case comes in an attractive leatherette finished box and an ideal product for a gift. It is Ideal corporate gifts as well.