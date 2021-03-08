Portable and personal air purifier for better air quality around you

Air Purifier for Home

Fitaholic Portable Air Purifier Personal for Home is stylish and compact,63.5*58.5*18mm size and net weight of 38g which can be easily worn around your neck. The 2-ionizer carbon fiber brush heads purifies the air and also produce ozone to kill and stop the spread of harmful substances in a span of 100 sq.ft which makes it completely suitable for home and office use. This portable air purifier gives 48hrs of clean, high quality breathable air by just 60 mins of charging. The Mute function reduces the sound to 25db which brings a silent experience.

Wearable Air Purifier

An aesthetically designed necklace made up of Al alloy hypoallergenic material of 52*20*13 mm size and weighing only 15g which can be worn around your neck or can be kept in pocket. PranaVitalPranaShield lightweight wearable air purifier creates a bio-bubble protection around you and remove smoke, formaldehyde, germs and smell. It provides 99.9% purification and dust removal within purifies 1 cubic meter or 3 feet and has a 200mah lithium battery with 20hrs of battery life by just 70mins of charging. Kids and adults can choose from the various color options they provide.

Tower air purifier

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier, TP03 is Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly by AAFA and has a patented air multiplier technology which automatically removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. It has a size of 20 x 18.5 x 102.2 Centimeters and weighs 6.65kg withthe high-efficiency vacuum sealed 360° Glass HEPA Filter is densely packed with borosilicate microfibres which ensures that harmful ultra-fine pollutants are not released back into the room. Dyson Link app gives real-time air quality reports and permits you to distantly control your machine from your cell phone.

Travel air purifier

AirTamer Negative Ion Generator Rechargeable Personal Air Purifier A310 uses anadvanced, patented ionic technology that force atomic airborne pollutants which traditional air purifiers (eg. HEPA) leave behind and the power boost technology provides 9 times more cleaning powerin a 3-foot radius in every direction. It is compact of the size 4.19 x 1.91 x 8.89 cm and weighs 50g. The special feature includes a travel case and an adjustable lanyard with a break away connector for extra safety making it more versatile.It operates silently and has a battery life of over 150+ hrs which makes it energy efficient.