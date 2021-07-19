A simple and easy home facial

We found that this face mask purifies and hydrates skin and brightens its appearance. It has natural ingredients which cleanse and detoxify the skin and makes skin look youthful. Moisture is locked in with this mask, helping dull skin bounce back. This mask yields quick results and is time-efficient. This product is free from parabens making it safe to use regularly. It has been dermatologically tested for dry skin and yielded positive results. Try this mask if you are looking for a natural way to hydrate skin.

Help boost your skin's collagen level

Retaining moisture and keeping skin hydrated is what this product does. The goji berry extract helps in collagen production, keeping skin youthful. The high amount of vitamins reduces hyperpigmentation and gives the skin an even tone. The liquorice extract and pink clay helps with inflammation and soothes skin, preventing breakouts. It also tightens the skin, making it appear firmer. We found that this lightweight product leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth with just two applications a week. Check out this face mask if you want something that is sulphate and cruelty-free.

Reduce the appearance of scars

This face pack combines the goodness of papaya with other ingredients to lighten scars and blemishes. It nourishes the skin and removes tan caused by UV exposure, making skin appear brighter. We found that this mask reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles caused by sun damage. This face pack is rich in antioxidants that fight acne-causing bacteria keeping skin clear. It contains almond oil which adds nourishment and hydration, making the skin supple. Check out this product if you want a natural way to reduce scars and blemishes.

For all night hydration

This gel mask revives skin overnight, giving it a rested appearance. It minimizes the signs of stress caused by pollution and harmful UV rays. Hyaluronic acid hydrates skin making it look plump. The cucumber and camomile content reduces inflammation and helps relax tired eyes. We found this gel to be gently fragranced with Bulgarian rose and acts as a mood uplifter. This product uses natural botanical ingredients and no harmful chemicals or parabens. Check out this product if you are looking for long-lasting botanically infused hydration.