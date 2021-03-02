Polka Dot Top That Are Trending This Season

Show of your curves

Great party wear, this top comes with an easygoing flair shirt patterned in retro polka dots. The front v-neck style with a cute bow cinches your waist and shows off your curves. The crepe fabric gives it a breezy look perfect for any party, gathering, or even a catch-up with your friends. Style it with a pair of dark jeans or wear it with an a-line skirt, a dainty layered necklace and you are good to go. Available in five colors - black, maroon, blue, white, and red, this one is a great choice to accentuate your curves.

A unique color for a unique personality

Give your office look an updo with this purple polka dot shirt. Stitched in rayon fabric, this one has a flowy feel to give you enough space to move around in it. The long sleeves with a button at the end give it a semi-formal look that can be easily pulled off with black or white trousers. Its unique color patterned with tiny polka dots works perfectly on any casual pants or jeans. Pair it with minimal jewelry or go bold with a monochrome earring to finish off your look. Pick this up for its color and flowy feel.

Vintage is never out of style

Retro is never out of style and this top is just the one that says it all. A round neck top with a straight fit and a tiny slit at the bottom sounds simple but wait until you see the sleeves. This white top with perfectly sized black polka dots comes with sleeves that are fitted from the top until the elbow. The lower end moves into a flair pattern to give you that vintage retro feel. Pair it with dark trousers or jeans and earrings to complete the look. If you are a retro queen from within then instantly add to cart and flaunt this ever-trendy style at work or casual outings.

Polka gets a modern twist

This top is all vavavoom. It meets fashion with retro and a whole lot of modernity. This slim-fit polo neck top, stitched with a mix of crepe and georgette fabric embraces your curves to create the illusion of shapeliness. Its puffy net sleeve dotted with black polkas gives the top just the right amount of drama you need. Casual in style, it naturally lends itself to fell-fitted pants with high heels and a bright bold lip. A flattering choice for all body-types.