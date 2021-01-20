Pocket friendly watches for men

Combo set

A set of 3 watches having dials that ranges between small to medium, thus suitable for all wrists without looking bulky. The dial is designed in a very simplistic manner with bold hour, minutes and seconds hands to show you time accurately without any place for confusion. The set contains an all black watch, a blue dial and band with silver metal case and a beautiful combination of white and brown watch, all of which can be worn on any and every attire and occasion to lift up your style effortlessly. Acnos Stylist Analog Watch Combo Set is worth the money you pay and proves to be a perfect gift set.

Classic look

This watch's elegant looks and slim profile gives you a very classy and sophisticated look. The silver hands against the pitch black dial allow you to easily read the time in bright daylight as well as at night. Crafted from quality stainless steel, the case is water resistant, so you won't have to worry about getting it wet. The slim design of TIMEWEAR Analogue Men's Watch creates a comfortable fit allowing you to wear it all day and goes exceptionally well with all formal attires.

Sporty make

This watch is a perfect example of style, technology as well as durability. It comes with a pitch black dial, seated in a stainless steel case. There are stick markings and Arabic numeral indicators engraved which are pointed out by the arrow indicators in the middle that helps you read the time easily. The watch has a buckle closure while the strap is made of rubber. Now, if you have to adjust the time, there is a crown which will help you do so with ease. Opt for TIMESOON Analogue Luxurious dazon Men's and Boy's Watch to stay in tune with the times and own a trendy product.

With calendar

Add a touch of class to your day with this analogue watch with its premium design case and metallic blue dial. The eye catching feature is the golden index with roman numerals that stands boldly against the stunning dial that allows you to tell the time, day and date easily. The quartz movement, along with the simple hour, minute and seconds hands makes sure that you'll always have the correct time. Being lightweight you can wear Redux RWS0216S Analog Blue Linear Designer Dial Men’s & Boy's Watch throughout the day without any discomfort.