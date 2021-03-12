Pocket cases for earphones

Multipurpose earphone case

This pocket case is made with soft inner cloth lining reducing headphones wear and tear. RJMSAS Pouch is a truly multipurpose case with enough space to store a large earphone with ear buds, multiple pen drives, multiple memory cards, charger cables, connectors, contact lenses and cosmetics. It comes with a handy mesh compartment on the inside of the lid to store small accessories and connectors and hold them on to place. It’s a zipper enclosure.

Anti-shock pocket cases

UNIGEAR’s pocket case provides ultimate protection with three layers Anti-shock, EVA Hard-shell + Extremely soft velveteen lining protects your headphones against all impacts. It is a high quality material, long lasting rubber zipper, perfect fit. It comes with a mesh bag for some small accessories. The bowl-shape design is perfect to hold earbuds, charging cable, and USB cord and it fits into the pocket, is easy to carry, saves space and reduces clutter or tangled up.

Travel case

Gizga Essentials is a multipurpose pocket storage travel organizer case for earphones, pen drives, memory card and data cable. The exterior of the case is made of carbon fiber. It is made of high quality material and long lasting rubber zippers. It can be carried anywhere with ease. The hook can be used easily with bags, belts and loops. It also contains a mesh pocket for pen drives and cables.

Velveteen Case

Everycom’s case is designed to carry your headphones, earphones, earbuds and other small accessories securely and safely. Internal pocket can hold earphones, earbuds and various accessories, allowing you to sort and store, not making a jumbled mess inside the case. The case holds any earphones, multiple pen drives, SD memory cards and other small objects easily. You get the ultimate protection with three layers AntiShock EVA HardShell + Extremely soft velveteen lining. It comes with an one year Everycom warranty.