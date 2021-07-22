Barbie tent house

Barbie has been inspiring girls to be anything. From princess to president, astronaut to zoologist, there isn't a plastic ceiling Barbie hasn't broken. Today, with over 200 careers and counting, she continues to inspire the limitless potential in every girl. Barbie Kids Play Tent House will give a happy playing space to your children. This play tent looks like a Cottage and children will very much want to invest energy in this play tent. This tent is not difficult to set up and highlights the entryway with window ornaments to give it a practical look. This tent has splendid shadings that will fuel children's Imaginations for quite a long time of indoor play. Fast and simple to gather a play tent. Produced using solid material. Reasonable for indoor or outside use. Barbie doll.

DIY house

Shumee DIY Wooden Play House Toy Set for Kids is a modular playhouse that has 12 big pieces which can be arranged in 10-15 different ways. The set comes along with brightly colored furniture pieces and small accessories to decorate the house as well. Made from durable birch plywood material which is eco-friendly. Because of its gender-neutral design, both boys and girls can enjoy playing It together. It enhances open-ended creative play and stimulates the imagination and builds fine motor skills. All the wall pieces are rounded for safety.

Skin-friendly

StonKraft Wooden 3D Puzzle - DollHouse is a High finish laser cut DIY (Do It Yourself) product made out of high-quality MDF and wood, these products are suitable for multiple forms of art like hand painting, doodling, decoupage, resin work etc. Build it yourself this dollhouse, Improve the practical ability kids will gain confidence and happiness through their own work. Moreover, Stimulates children's brain development by series of building. The StonKraft DollHouse is healthy and skin-friendly, made with high-quality MDF Wood, featuring odorless and exquisite designs. It is a must for children to play, and children all like it.

Glam playset

When a glam young lady needs to unwind, she needs a glam escape! This stunning Barbie Glam Getaway House Bed and Bath Playset is the ideal spot for Barbie dolls to invigorate and re-energize. Furthermore, a hook and conveying handle means this escape home is additionally the ideal play set to take on your very own escape! Unlatch and unfurl to uncover a charming kitchenette, delightful room and en suite restroom. Barbie dolls can make dinner at the oven and feast at the counter on one of two included seat stools so there's space for a sister or companion! Embellishments, similar to a tea kettle, cooking pot and plates, make for a flavorful dinner! Additionally, a remarkable element keeps the pieces set up.