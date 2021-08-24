Durable material

This is an easy to set up play tent that features a door with net curtains and windows. The tent has fun bright colours that will increase Kids’ imaginations for hours of indoor play. It is made from durable material which is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The tent has dimensions of 29 X 37 X 41 cm. This Paw Patrol Kids Indoor & Outdoor Play Tent House is suitable for children of ages 3 – 8 years.

Ups glam quotient

This tent is extremely lightweight, water and fireproof. It has fun bright colours that will fuel a kid's imagination or hours of indoor or outdoor play. This tent is easy to construct and deconstruct without the requirement of any special tools. The tent can be disassembled and stored anywhere in your home securely. It is also portable. Children can have hours of fun with this colourful play tent inside or outside your house. The materials used in making this tent are Polyester fabric and plastic poles which are free from harmful chemicals. It is easy to clean and dry with non-toxic paints. Glamorous Girl Tent House (Umbo Size Extremely Light Weight, Waterproof Kids Play Tent house) comes in dimensions 95 x 72 x 102 cm and is suitable for kids of ages 3 years and above.

Extra large

This type of play tent is completely lightweight, water and fire-proof. It can be set in the backyard of your house or in any corner of your house. It is great for encouraging play, adventure and fun in children. This tent also provides a comfortable shelter for outdoor trips and activities. This tent is made from polyester fabric and plastic poles which are 100% free from harmful chemicals and it is easy to clean and dry. The unique folding capability of this tent allows it to be carried and stored anywhere in your home securely. Keton® Jumbo Big Size, Play House Tent is suitable for ages 36 months – 6 years.

Easy to assemble

This playhouse tent helps in encouraging play, adventure and fun. You can set it up in the backyard or inside your house. It provides comfortable shelter for outdoor trips and activities. This playhouse tent does not require any special tools and it is extremely lightweight and water-proof. The unique folding capabilities of this tent allow it to be taken down and stored anywhere in your home securely. This playhouse tent is not useful for kids but it can also be good for your pet children. The materials used for this playhouse tent are plastic and fabric with dimensions of 71.5 x 20.5 x 8 cm. Baby God Masha and the Bear playhouse tent for kids is the best solution for bringing out the imagination of your child along with social skills and creativity.