Jumbo size

NYS store jumbo size tent houses are designed to keep in mind the safety of children and aesthetics. The tent setup is quite simple as it just takes a couple of minutes to insert support rods that are made of shock-corded fiberglass for more stability and are properly hidden in the tent house for maximum safety. After playing the tent can be easily folded flat and fit into a lightweight and portable carry bag that occupies minimum storage space. The tent material is washable, non-toxic and breathable providing adequate ventilation. This easy-to-set-up tent can be used anywhere, indoor or outdoor, making it an excellent gift option that kids can enjoy.

Super portable

The portable jumbo teepee tent creates a comfortable space for kids as it comes with 4 soft cushions and a padded mat. The beautify tent can be set up merely in minutes with 8 puc poles and 4 connectors and requires no extra accessories for assembly. The teepee is aesthetically designed with curtained windows and doors giving it a more realistic look. The set also comes with a complimentary photo clip sierce. The tent can be set up in any location indoors or outdoors and clean-up is least of the concern as it is washable. Thus the tent proves to be a great gifting option for children on any occasion.

Farmhouse experience

Hday Enterprise jumbo size tent, as the name suggests, is extremely spacious and enough to accommodate groups of 4-5. It is designed as a miniature replica of a farmhouse with large doors and windows to ensure proper ventilation. The high-quality build material is durable and non-toxic so there is no compromise in terms of safety. This lightweight tent can be simply folded making it easy to carry and store. In addition to this, they are waterproof and can be easily washed in case it requires cleaning. This tent provides a safe and comfortable space for children to enjoy.

Homecute hut

Homecute hut-type tent is a jumbo-sized tent with a colorful and attractive design. This sturdy and durable structure supported by semi-steel pipes has a large door and window that can be rolled up for entry and exit. The good quality polyester used as the primary material of the tent is non-toxic, easy to wash, and resistant to wear and tear. The assembly of the tent is simple and easy thus it can be set up anywhere, indoors or outdoors. The removable roof and mesh windows make it breathable and ensure good ventilation. The tent being foldable and portable is compact and eBay to store or transport. It provides a perfect space to enjoy for 3-4 children.