Play and learn with these fun games for toddlers

Three-piece game

Fun spelling puzzles build early reading skills by teaching letter recognition and word formation. The adorable illustrations of animals and objects help them learn their surroundings. This game also introduces problem-solving skills. The three-piece puzzles are an ideal way to help your child develop a basic understanding of how to solve simple problems. The thick and durable cardboard construction makes products easy to grasp and use. This puzzle is also a great way of improving hand-eye coordination and encouraging the development of essential motor skills. With this puzzle, bring home the joy of learning!

Helps hand-eye coordination

Let your child’s imagination run wild. This game allows them to build colourful creations on the magnetic canvas. They can make fruits, animals, birds, vehicles, and so much more. This game is an excellent imagination building and learning tool. It cultivates problem-solving skills. It also improves their geometric and spatial understanding. Kids can pick up, pinch, and grasp pieces and move them around. This leads to fine motor development and hand-eye coordination. Each set includes 58 magnetic shapes, a magnetic board, a pattern book with 164 patterns, a display stand to display what the child creates, a tray to store the shapes. Encourage your child’s inner artist and get this game today!

50 magnetic numbers

This set contains everything you need to introduce kids to numbers and make learning more fun and easy. This numerical magnet set includes a full set of 50 magnetic numbers. The magnets come in 5 different colours red, yellow, green, blue, and orange. This also helps your kids knowing colours. It is also ideal for kindergarten school. The numbers are perfectly sized, easy to grip and improve fine motor skills. The strong, full magnetic backing provides the best hold. This game is also safer with no small magnets to be lost or even worse swallowed. Introduce your child to the world of numbers with this fun game.

Colourful geometric-shaped game

It is proven that children can acquire a strong sense of colour, shapes, and numbers at an early age. They can also understand magnetic polarities and architectural design. These magnet building tiles are easy to construct and easy to put away for storage. The magnetic tiles inspire children's manipulative ability, imagination and creativity, problem-solving, and motor skills. They can make all kinds of shapes as well as build simple architectural designs using this puzzle. Keep your child engaged for long hours with this creativity-enhancing game.