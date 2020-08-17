Planters that make your home garden look beautiful

Self mounting

Decorate your balcony with these beautiful round thick and sturdy hanging planter pots. They are made from a durable polypropylene plastic which is BPA free and 100% UV stabilized thus will keep your plants safe from the UV light exposure and other plastic toxins.They are equipped with strong chains and S-shaped hooks making it self mounting, therefore no screws, brackets or any other hardware is required to install them. If you are looking out for hanging planters definitely consider Go Hooked Multicolor Round Rattan Woven Plastic Flower Hanging Planters.

Self watering pots

These planters come with an in built water reservoir that has a divider disk which ensures water to be in continuous contact with the soil, providing water to the plant as and when it requires, making it self watering thus this saves you from the mess of watering the plants every now and then. Ugaoo Self Watering Pots Planter for Plants are small in size making them suitable for office desks as the bottom plate ensures there is no seepage.

Crafted from galvanized iron

These planters are manufactured of galvanised iron making it strong and durable. They are painted with a powder coated paint to keep them rust resistant. Resistant to moisture, heat and rain with their paint not at all fading due to the effect of sunlight or water. They are lightweight and have a detachable metal hook like holder by which you can hang them on the railings of your gate, terrace, fence or garden. The drainage hole at its bottom allows excess water to flow out.TrustBasket Single Pot Railing Planter is multicoloured with the height and width of 6 inches and length of 7 inches. This is a good buy for people who have iron grids around their windows. You can simply hang these planters on them and not worry about weather damage.

Perfect for outdoor usage

These planters are study and distinctive, perfect for outdoor purpose. They have a modern sleek squared tapered design, hand crafted with galvanised iron and powder coated giving it optimum glossy look and enhancing its durability and toughness. They are UV light and frost resistant making them perfect for outdoor usage. These rust free planters with drainage holes which allows excess water to drain off from the soil giving your plant a natural environment to grow in. If you are looking out for planter pots for your garden, back yard or terrace, consider buying Ecofynd 12 inches Midland Metal Planters that adds grace and style to your outdoor premises by their abstract appearance. These planters are great for people who have a balcony and want to fill it up with nature.