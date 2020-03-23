Pillow talk - our favourite softies reviewed!

Aditya Home Decor Cotton Bed Pillow, 16" x 24", White - Set of 4

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t easy. Busy schedules, high levels of stress, and bad rest environments can be culprits for sleep problems. A great pillow can mitigate a lot of unnecessary stress when it comes to sleep. But with so many options, it can be hard to find the right fit. Before you buy a pillow, you might want to consider this antique white coloured pillow by Aditya home decor. Soft and filled with hollow conjugated siliconized fibre to give you a blissful sleeping experience, this vacuum-packed pillow is just what you need to level up your sleep cycle quickly and easily.

Solimo Bed Pillow Set

Solimo bed pillows are designed to provide maximum comfort to your head and neck. Filled with hollow siliconized polyester fibre these provide an optimal level of softness which make them ideal for everyday use. Available in a standard size of 17x27 Inches, these pillows fit most pillow covers and enhance the look and feel of your bedroom decor. A 110 GSM, 220 thread count microfiber shell gives it a smooth, luxurious feel while vacuum pressed packaging makes it easier to handle. All you need to do is open the plastic wrap, fluff the pillows to expand and arrange for optimal comfort.

The White Willow Foam Pillow

Memory foam pillows are a great alternative from the cotton filled or microfiber pillows, which sag and clump soon after use. They help in relieving pressure, back pain and provide neck pain relief. While regular, memory foam pillows are uncomfortable this luxury pillow provides therapeutic relief for side sleepers, back sleepers, stomach sleepers. Why wake up feeling tired and drained when you can wake up feeling fully recharged and ready to take the day. Its stitched inner jersey cover protects the memory foam while its five-inch thickness gives you all the bulk you need to sleep well. Safe to use and eco-friendly these pillows are hypoallergenic and come with a one year warranty.

Mukesh Handicrafts Personalized Magical Cushion with 1 Photo

Reducing your stress and achieving a good night’s sleep is so much easier when you have cushions with personality. Give your bedroom a splash of colour and some much-needed fun with this sequined beauty. Made with certified organic cotton, kapok fibre, and natural latex, the latex rubber ribbons make this pillow super durable and help you stay at a comfortable temperature. Kapok fibre, a sustainable alternative to conventional down, is hypoallergenic and conforms with your body while organic cotton wicks away moisture. Summer or winter, now you won’t have to worry about sweating or overheating in bed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.