Quality machine for a hassle-free wash

From a respected electronic appliance brand, you'll find this washing machine extremely user-friendly. Depending on the fabric and level of soiling, you can choose from a gentle, strong or normal cycle. Built from high-quality materials, this machine has a water level selector, a handy lint collector, jet-dry technology, and a collar cleaner all inbuilt. You can rest at ease when it comes to its durability as it comes with a rust-free base that is fitted with a rat repellent cover.

For a machine that's easy to use, we recommend buying this one.

Deep cleaning for all clothes

Designed to wash everything from delicate clothing to heavy curtains, this machine has a lot to offer. We appreciate that it comes equipped with a scrub board which makes tackling stubborn stains effortlessly. This machine also features handy control knobs so you can customize the wash as per your needs. We love that it comes with a child lock so little ones cannot accidentally operate it. Using strong jets of water along with a powerful pulsator, this appliance ensures you get superior cleaning without the worry of tangled clothes. Give your clothes the care they deserve with this machine.

For efficiency and performance

This washing machine has a large capacity drum which makes it ideal for large households. Its features include a choice of three wash programs for different clothing materials, a spin shower for effective soaking and detergent removal, and powerful turbulence generators. As it uses efficient technology, you won't have to worry about water or electricity wastage each time you do a load of laundry. What's more, with a high spin speed of 1440 RPM, you'll find your clothes dry quickly without hassles.

For a capable and economical washing machine, choose this one.

Durable and safe option

While providing ample space for a thorough wash, the generous 66L washtub uses impeller-based agitation powered by a robust 340W motor. You can have peace of mind knowing that this machine comes with waterproof and shockproof controls that help you avoid accidents. Its other features include an auto-restart function, a buzzer that indicates the end of the cycle, and four wheels which make it easy to move it around.

If you're looking for an excellent washing machine that prioritizes your safety, this one's for you.