Photography backdrop kits for those awesome pictures

For the beginner

Shootvilla’s Backdrop kit widely fits in a small to a large photo studio. A beginner to professional, a photographer or a person, anyone who wants to click a high-quality plane/printed background photo can use it. It comes with a high-quality kit bag. It is very easy to carry and load or reload. The stand is light in weight and sturdy, with spring loading for shock absorption. It contains non-slip locks.

Solid stability

The GiftMax Backdrop kit backdrop stands with solid three legs are made of high-quality aluminium alloy, the largest diameter of the stand can reach up to 35cm, giving it exceptional strength for heavy-duty work. The stands use quick locks, providing fast height adjustment. The maximum height of the stand can reach up to 280cm. The stand comes with a bag for easy storing and carrying the set. The crossbar consists of four separate sticks, making it simple to adjust the width. Great for all budding photographers.

Ultra-portable

Prolite’s background support kit is a portable and foldable photography backdrop stand kit suitable for holding photography & videography backdrops, wedding backdrop, flower wall, selfie booth backdrop, video call background, projector background, online video shoots, and more. It contains non-slip Italian flip locks. The stand’s height & width is adjustable. The stand is made of heavy-duty and sturdy material. There is a padded bag provided for additional safety. Great buy for videographers.

Multi-purpose

Yugam’s Photography Backdrop kit fits in a small to a large photo studio. The installation of the stand is very easy. The stand looks very professional and it is stable for a photoshoot. The fast and easy setup saves time. This kit is specially designed for professionals it is easy to convert the side stands into a Light stand, so you don’t need to carry a separate light stand. Good buy for professionals.