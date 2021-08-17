Reusable brush

Keeping your furniture and clothes fur-free and lint-free has never been easier with this UPVL Reusable pet hair remover brush. This Reusable pet fur remover with a self-cleaning base includes a home and travel version. The Double-sided, extra-large lint brush removes fur and lint twice as fast as a one-sided lint brush. The self-cleaning base is lined with the same microfiber bristles that line the fur lint brush. Just dip the fur brush into the self-cleaning base to remove the mess. fur collects into the collection tray at the bottom of the base, empties the tray and dispose of the mess in the trash.

Lint remover

STUSH Lint Remover is a Brush Lint roller that removes pet hair and fur like a charm. This lint remover for bedsheet effectively picks up cat and dog hair on your clothes as well as bedsheet due to its improved extra sticky design. It instantly removes dogs' hair especially when you wear black and dark colors. It is easy to carry while traveling and helps you clean your dark clothes, furniture, jackets etc. It comes with 3 roller refills and multiple sheets for easy and longer cleaning.

2 sided hair comb

This comb from Foodie Puppies will help you to resolve the issue easily as it will help to remove all dead hair from your pet's coat. This can be used for both your cats and dogs. This pet grooming brush comes with a wooden handle making it comfortable to hold and the teeth are made of high-quality stainless steel, making it durable. The 2 sided, one finely serrated and the other of normal density keeps your pet more healthy and your room cleaner. This can be used as a regular comb as well as it will prevent tangles and matting in the coat and will help you to maintain a lustrous coat for all your pets. It reduces shedding and prevents hairballs.

Paw cleaner

The pets company paw cleaner is a new, innovative and easy way to rinse your dog’s dirty or muddy paws before they track it all over the house. This portable cleaner is small and convenient to use, this size is recommended for large breeds. The lid and silicone bristle liner are easily removed for convenient disassembly and cleaning. It has a Large Diameter- 3.5 in. and a Large Length- 5.5 in. The silicone bristles gently remove dirt, mud, and chemicals from your pet’s sensitive paws. The Silicone material is Non-toxic, has environmental protection, flexibility, has good toughness, easy to clean.