High quality

As pet parents, we love to travel with our dogs in our car. However, the horror of having their fur all over the car seat is a tragedy that we cannot deny. To save you from the horror, this is the best product. Comfy Fabric Quilted is a great quality car seat cover, especially designed for pooches who shed. This is a must have for all pet parents. The cover is stitched well and will not tear. This is definitely a must have.

Thirst quencher

While on the go you need to have an arrangement for water, for your dog. It is the basic requirement else you will find your dog feeling uneasy. To save you from the discomfort of carrying a bowl and bottle, Cartxomy Dog Water Bowl Bottle with a large end is just the thing. It is easy to carry, durable, easy to clean and just serves the purpose.

Feeding bowl

It's very important to provide an anti-slip feeding bowl to your dog so that they can eat comfortably and independently. AmazonBasics Dog Bone Shaped Silicone Pet Bowl Combo has two compartments for food and water or for dry and wet food. This is sized perfectly for the portion that you want to give. This will make a great feeding bowl for all sizes.

Cute carrier

While moving around with small breed dogs in your car, you usually face difficulty with their fur getting stuck to the seat or them falling off. To solve both these concerns, here is a great pet carrier. AmazonBasics Portable Small Pet Carrier and Car Seat is very comfortable, durable and of a great quality. You pooch can comfortably stay inside and you can be at peace. Also, this is water proof hence it can be cleaned and reused easily.