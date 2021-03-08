Personal face cleanser for healthy facial skin

Ionic face cleanser

Havells SC5070 Facial Cleanser is a face cleanser that helps you in your daily skin routine with lesser time and effort for a better result. With 3 different heads for different skin types and applications. It removes dead skin cells, cleans pores and renders an immediate glow. The product is very handy 16.7 x 5.4 x 6.8 cm size and 300g wt. It is a washable product and the hassle of changing the battery is taken care of by the rechargeable functionality. Smart alert helps you with the time to assist cleaning. It is easy to use by anyone.

Rechargeable face cleanser

A 360-degree rotating head with 3 detachable massage heads, a silicon brush, soft PBT brush and latex sponge for deep cleaning which helps in removing dirt, oil by giving you a spa-like feeling while sitting at home. It is convenient and handy to use 6 x 13.5 x 17.5 cm in size and 253g wt. With a charging time of 3hrs the runtime is up to 2hrs.VEGA Facial Cleanser (VHFC-01) has a facial brush which has tiny and soft bristles which easily reaches deep pores of your skin and cleanse it completely

Face and body cleanser

Made of strong ABS and PC material 22.35 x 21.08 x 8.89 cm size and 480g, TOUCHBeauty Essentials Facial and Body Cleanser TB 14839 is ideal for deep cleansing of the face and body. The 360-degree cleansing technology has 2 working speeds which work to deep cleanse and gently exfoliate the dead skin. The brush head has 17,000 ultra-soft bristles and a special long non slippery handle that helps anyone to cleanse the unreached parts of your body like back, knee and feet. The protective cap keeps the brush head away from bacteria.

Water Proof Cleanser

This 5 x 14 x 17 cm size and 140g face cleanser massages and keeps the face refreshed.Dermabrasion exfoliation technology & 360° rotation to ensure deep cleansing which is 4 times more powerful on facial skin than uncovered hands. HealthSense Pure-Skin FB 09 Facial Cleansing Brush comes with a normal head and a silicone head that work on 2 different rotation speeds for effective exfoliation and different skin types. The brush is level 7 waterproof to allow usage is shower and moist conditions to get the most out of the cleansing routine. It works on 2 AA batteries.