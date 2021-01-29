Perfect the art of making rotis

Saleshop365 Electric Roti/Chapati Maker

It has a stainless-steel outer cover which gives it a classy and elegant look. It rolls and cooks chapatis in less than 60 seconds. It has heating elements on both top and bottom plates. The maximum size of the rotis can be 8 inches. The compact design makes it convenient for you to store it in your kitchen. This appliance is ideally suited for preparing chapatis and is good for making pancakes, papads, khakhras etc.

Baltra Easycook pro Electric Chapati/Roti Maker

The sturdy outer body is made of stainless steel making it look classy and elegant. The tawa size is 20.26 cm approx. It is safe to use with a shockproof body and heat resistant handles. It has an automatic cut-off feature with an indicator light. This means it has a pre-determined automatic cut-off feature which cuts-off the heat supply to the roti/chapati maker helping it regulate the temperature. The LED indicator light goes ‘off’ when the roti maker is ready to take your ‘dough ball’.

iBELL 150RM Non Stick Chapati/Roti Maker

This roti maker comes with a non-stick. It's designed in such a way that you'll be making perfect fluffy and big round rotis. You can make rotis with a maximum of 27cm diameter. It has advanced temperature control. It’s trendy neon light makes it look super cool and funky. The easy clean finish chrome body further enhances its looks. It is perfect to make rotis, paranthas, cheelas, khakhras, papad among other flat breads. It is super easy to use making it perfect for young and amateur cooks.

DIVYA Electric Roti Maker

The Automatic Electric Roti Maker by DIVYA is powered with automatic cut-off feature. It has been engineered to make sure that the rotis that you eat are light and fluffy. The machine is light and easy to handle. It can make many perfectly round rotis within minutes. The output wattage is 1000W. The operating voltage is 230 to 240V AC at 50Hz. It is shock proof, robust and has a durable stainless-steel body. It comes equipped with a power-on LED indicator and heat resistant handles. It is highly suitable for people who want to make many rotis and want to make them fast.