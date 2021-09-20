Fluffy plush dog for boys and girls

This fluffy plush dog is significant, and kids will surely love to cuddle with it. It is made from non-toxic and high-quality fibres with pure polyester stuffing on the inside. Being skin-friendly, you needn’t worry about letting a baby play with the plush toy. Not only is the plush dog cute, but it is also easy to carry wherever you go. Most importantly, the material is washable - simply put it in a mesh bag and run it on the gentle cycle in a washing machine. Buy this plush dog for its quality material.

Plush dolls for fun playtime

Available in assorted colours, this Addie boy plush toy is a fun addition to your baby’s collection of toys. It is lightweight and easy to carry around, or even for a baby to hold and play. The doll has a pleasant smile and has embroidered eyes instead of attaching plastic beads for added safety. The toy is also available in an Addie girl version. You should buy this product if you want a plush toy that is not yet another teddy bear but a doll.

Hug-friendly husky dog plush toy

There’s nothing to not love about this sizable husky dog plush toy. It is large enough to be used as a pillow or even as a supportive cushion for babies. The toy itself is adorable with its lovely and comforting sweater. Even if you don’t use it as a pillow, the top will add to your collection of plush toys and can add to the aesthetics of your child’s playroom or nursery. Buy this product if you’re looking for a plush toy for a child over one year of age.

Colourful elephant soft toy

This elephant toy is beautiful with its glittery eyes and ears and light blue shade on its mostly pink fur. Soft and colourful, it is advantageous if you want to get a baby’s attention. The plush toy is tiny, so you can easily stuff it in your bag and carry it wherever you want when travelling with kids. Made from soft and premium quality fabric, it is safe for babies even if they put it in their mouth. Purchase this product if you’re searching for something that is well made and travel-friendly.