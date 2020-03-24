Perfect gifting ideas for your next kiddie birthday party

FunBlast Pull Back Vehicles Fire Rescue Truck

FunBlast presents fascinating age appropriate toys which enhances a child's imagination and focuses on helping kids experience and explore various fun situations. This is the age to introduce toys and games which keep kids busy and also gives them real life situations for them to explore and understand in a safe environment. This brightly coloured fire truck has a pull back and go function while the ladder can be extended up and down for optimal effect. Made of the highest quality ABS plastic material this toy is non-toxic and safe for children. Interesting and engaging, this is a great toy for a child over 36 months.

Mechanix Metal - 4

If you want to enhance a child’s imagination and creativity this is the game for them! With 263 color coated parts this game gives any child endless hours of joy and playtime fun. The set comes with a step by step manual to help little ones create more fun stuff and reuse bits in many different ways. Unlike other building toys every part of Mechanix Metal – 4 can be reused and easily carried with you on trips to make it a memorable one. 100% non-toxic, this set has no sharp edges and is a very safe set to play with for all children aged 7 and over.

LEGO City Barbecue Burn Out Building Blocks for Kids

Become every kids favourite person with this LEGO City Barbecue Burn Out Building Blocks for Kids. Make playtime more fun as you grab your helmet and fire gear; it’s time to be a LEGO city hero! Someone wanted a hot dog, but forgot to watch their BBQ and now the tree is on fire. Rush in with the fire truck, extend the bucket and get to work. Bring in elements of dialogue and life skills as you help chop down the burning branches, fight the fire and save the day. Hurray!

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage 2018 (Multicolour)

Help kids relive the classic fun of playing with cars all over again. Allow them to explore and discover mega action and big adventures with the new Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage that can hold up to 90 cars. Once the vehicles are loaded, the cars race back to the city or are devoured by the shark via the double-loop loop. Keep the action alive with a functional elevator, ramps and plenty of parking spots. See which car is the fastest on the two-lane track with exciting head-to-head race capability and try out some breath-taking jumps. Engage in imaginative play all day long with plenty of realistic details. Get hours of fun with room more two or more kids all with one epic play set.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.