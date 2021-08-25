Wooden Bongo

Bongo is a percussion instrument made up of two small drums attached to each other. They are membranophones, or instruments that create sound by a vibration of a stretched membrane. Get this Sharma Musical Wooden Bongo and enjoy playing it in your parties while you enjoy dancing and singing around.

Old India

Enjoy the parties and family functions with these 17-18 inch long Akshar Tabla Mart Classical Dholak which is made up of very good quality wood and 9+9 bolt sides. The upper side of the dholak has Ring Pudi and the lower side has a gajra pudi. Ideal choice for Bhajan,Kirtan etc.

Continental feel

With Clapbox CB50 Adjustable Snare Cajon, you can Control the level of snare and bass sounds with the side adjustment knob. Change the tones - From a traditional Cajon to a No snare Instrument with a Groovy Bass tone. This Oak wood Tapa and Solid MDF shell clapbox comes with three sets of adjustable snare wires. Live or in Studio, you will feel great experiencing the full bass spectrum, sizzle snares, slap and responsive finger rolls, inspiring your beats and music. Each Cajon undergoes strict sound quality checks. Great for professionals and amateurs, large legs to provide stability.

African feel

This goblet-shaped drum is one of west Africa’s best known instruments. Made of original leather, this instrument is of high export quality. The djembe is traditionally carved from a single piece of African hardwood and topped with animal skin as a drumhead. In western understanding, the drum belongs to the membranophone class of instruments in the percussion family. The Speed International Djembe makes a wonderful addition to house parties.