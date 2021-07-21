Unicorn Pouches

The recent Unicorn trend has been very popular among kids of this generation and VIKAS GIFT GALLERY used this to their strength. Every kid needs a new pencil pouch before the start of their new academic year. Get your kid the VIKAS GIFT GALLERY Eva Unicorn Owl Print Pencil Case Organizer which comes with an embossed unicorn pattern on the front that gives a vivid look and makes your kid happy. The pouch comes with different compartments which makes arrangement and organizing stuff easier. You can always find the right places for your color pens, pencils, eraser, markers and other items and conveniently take the stationery out as it comes with a durable wide zipper for easy top or bottom closure.

For football lovers

All the young football fans get ready to show off your Decor Express Boy's Premium Football 3D Hardtop Pencil Pouch Box. This cool and ultra-stylish jumbo pencil box is a must-have for any football lover. The jumbo pencil box is made of EVA hardtop with PU outer layer. The 3D Soccer Players are embossed and the hardtop provides great protection and style. Choose your favorite from FC Barcelona to Manchester United.This pouch can be used as a pencil case or as a multipurpose travel case to carry documents, as a makeup organizer, travel pouch to store travel essentials. Large capacity, wide-open mesh pockets allowing to store a variety of stationery items.There are 5 pencil slots in the middle flap and space under the flap. This is also a perfect gift for different occasions.

Durable material

The Ofsign Cute Smiley Multi-Purpose Pencil Case stands by its tagline of “Let’s start with the essentials,” this dual-sided storage and double zipper pouch offer four-sided storage and is a hard,sturdy and durable wallet case. It has a multipurpose organizer with pouches and mesh nets. It can be used to store stationeries, gadgets,documents or even used as a makeup kit. The multiple color options make it fit for any personality.

Premium material

Toyify Premium Stylish Attractive Printed Large Capacity Hardtop EVA Pencil Pouch

is lightweight and shockproof, with a large capacity of about 24cm x 16cm x 5cm (9 x 5.6 x 2.inch), there are 2 mesh pockets on the right side, allowing to store a variety of stationery items There are 6 pencil slot in middle flap and more space under the flap. Funny and adorable desserts embossed on the top, full-color printing, pretty attractive awesome designs, keep girls' school supply or women's makeup supply well organized and secured.