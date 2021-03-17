Pedestals for Washing Machines

Adjustable Pedestal

Now elevate your appliance for easy maintenance and clean the floor below it easily without having to move the appliance each time you want to clean. Bosch Siemens Original Adjustable Pedestal comes with an easy pipe to drain and keeps the bottom of the appliance dry preventing rusting due to moisture. It is made of heavy-duty aluminum for a long-lasting life span making it durable and strong. It has super stable anti slid feet and reinforcing cylinders for greater stability making it extra convenient to use your appliance.

Washing Machine Stand with Wheels

SayLoc Washing Machine Stand with Wheels is a stand for your washing machine with Anti-Vibration & Anti-Skid Mechanism to minimize vibrations produced by the washing machine. This trolley can be used for any electric or non-electric large home appliances like front or top load fully or semi-automatic washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, coolers or any rectangular base object. It is made of metal and has four 360-degree wheels attached to give the stand great movability and you can move your machines anywhere without thinking twice along with its four green rubber jacks attached in all four corners of the stand that are very useful to make the structure stable in one place and absorbing the vibration of the machines during washing.

Washing Machine Stand Trolley

TAFTA Adjustable Heavy Duty Front/Top Load Washing Machine Stand Trolley is a washing machine stand that helps you to move your washing machine with ease. It also places your machine at some height from the ground which prevents your machine from water damages / rusting. It also helps to keep the floor clean and tidy and maintain cleanliness. It is made of iron making it strong and has thick powder coating paint preventing it from being rusted and hence making it durable. It is an adjustable design to fit all sizes of washing machines up to 8 kg.

Premium Heavy Duty Washing Machine/Refrigerator/Dishwasher Stand/Trolley

Here’s a strong washing machine stand made of 100% metal with no usage of any plastic component that will help you to move the washing machine easily from one place to another, helps to avoid corrosion by water spills and overall improves the durability of the washing machine. Smart Shelter Smart Shelter Premium Heavy Duty Front/Top Load Washing Machine/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher Stand/Trolley is the best accessory for your Front/Top Load Washing Machine / Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Air coolers. The stand is powder coated with high-grade powder paint to prevent it from rusting and has got heavy rubber jacks on sides to absorb vibrations. It has an adjustment mechanism to accommodate all front load and top load washing from all known brands.