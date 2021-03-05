Pasta seasonings - Popular options loved by all

Add some heat to your plate

As pasta seasonings go, this one is undoubtedly tasty. With an amazingly robust flavour profile, you can easily use it in macaroni, pasta salads and spaghetti. Once opened, you will have to store this in an airtight container to keep it intact. We loved the fact that flavour is balanced and versatile enough to appeal to both kids and adults alike. Convenient to use; this is perfect for anyone who wants to experiment with pasta and new flavours.

Quick and easy Italian flavour

Authentic enough to be used in all Italian sauces, this zesty blend of herbs enhances the taste of any pasta sauce you are working with. This articulately blended mix of pasta seasoning brings you mouthfuls of flavour with high-quality ingredients sourced from all over over the world. The easy to use grinder makes it super convenient on picnics and for parties and even just at the dinner table. Get this one, especially if you love baking lasagnas with a spicy kick.

A seasoning blend of toasty garlic with zesty parsley and freshly cracked pepper, this one is great for spaghetti. A real time saver when you're trying to prepare a delicious sauce on short notice, this spice and herb blend adds flavour quickly and saves you plenty of time and effort. But this is not all. Handmade by the women of Nari Shiksha Kendra, you can support your community with every purchase and make delicious meals in the bargain. Buy this if you want a finger-licking spaghetti sauce in half the amount of time.

Sprinkle on

We take our love for food very seriously. This is why we hold any spice mix to a high standard. KEYA pasta seasoning not only helps make your pasta dishes enjoyable but are guaranteed to open a whole new world of tastes and aromas to make any meal more enjoyable. Used in pasta, pizza, salads and dressings, you can't go wrong with this easy to use the mix. Get this if you want one that you can use to cook or to sprinkle on top when done.