Pamper your hands with the top liquid hand washes

Infused with Orchid and Milk

This hand wash removes germs and keeps your hands soft. It is infused with exotic orchid flowers that keep your hands soft and milk gives you a soothing experience. Regularly washing your hands with Palmolive Naturals washes away germs and avoids it from spreading further. The natural ingredients in this product give it a unique scent. It is free of chemicals and made of a pH balanced formula that keeps your hand clean and fresh.

Kills germs and keeps your hand soft

This hand wash is tough on germs but soft on your skin. It is enriched with Tulsi that cleans your skin and protects it from germs and Sandalwood which keeps your skin nourished and soft. Only a drop of Santoor Hand wash is enough to keep your hands smooth and fragrant. It works up a rich lather to keep your hands fresh. This hand wash is also a good budget buy and is available in pump and refill packs.

It uses a pH balance formula

This hand wash is perfect for someone who loves exquisite things. It is enriched with the goodness of peach that gives you smoother, cleaner and healthier hands. It uses a pH balance formula and exotic glycerin that keeps your hand moisturized and assures complete care for them. Senseller Liquid Hand Wash has mild and refreshing fragrances that will soothe your senses. It removes germs and bacteria from your hands and is absolutely gentle on your skin which makes it safe for kids too.

Restores lost moisture to your hands

This hand wash acts as a natural skin conditioner keeping your hands soft, smooth and moisturized no matter how many times you wash your hands. It is enriched with vanilla, glycerin and lactic acid that give you protection against germs and bacteria. Fem Soft Handz takes complete care of your hands. It ensures soft clean hands while giving you all-round protection. It can also restore the lost moisture of your dry and rough hands.