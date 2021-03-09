Painless hair removal with these top liposoluble waxes

Best for short, coarse hair

This Rica strip wax has theobroma cacao from South America which is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. Easy to use, it melts quickly and spreads evenly. Its superior hair removal gets the job done without causing any skin irritation or allergic reactions. Gentle to the skin, thanks to the natural Patented Formula, you get superior hair-gripping strength that makes it easier to remove short and coarse hair. If you’re looking for a wax that sticks properly and pulls painlessly, choose this one.

Revitalize your skin as you wax

Infused with the goodness of strawberries, this liposoluble wax makes hair removal quick, efficient, and pain-free. Now everyone can have smooth, silky skin anytime they need it. You feel luxurious with this advanced depilation product that also nourishes, moisturizes, and removes any residual sun tan quickly. Regular use slows down hair re-growth and smells great too. Dermatologically tested, it sticks to the hair effortlessly and leaves no residue behind. Pick this wax if you’re looking for a pleasurable and superior waxing experience.

Professional hair removal

Getting rid of unwanted body hair has never been easier. Easy to heat, apply and pull off, this Aloe vera wax by VLCC is excellent for sensitive areas like bikini lines and underarms. Specially formulated to grip fine hair better, it is ideal for hair removal of delicate regions it spreads gently, evenly, and smoothly and calms the skin with every application. Rich in high-quality ingredients buys this if you want younger, smoother, and hair-free skin.

Remove body hair in a hassle-free way

A milk-like wax, this one is suitable for all skin types and can handle all kinds of weather. It helps to get rid of unwanted hair while restoring the skin’s natural moisture. As a result, you get better hair removal without the dry, stretched feeling afterward. Easy to use, all you have to do is make sure you warm up the wax correctly and apply even layers to get the best results. Apply this on arms, legs, body, skin, and underarms without a doubt. Affordably priced, you can ensure hair removal from the roots with this high-quality wax.