Painless and easy products for hair removal

Comforting properties

Astaberry Hair Remover Cream is very gentle on the skin and removes hair within three to six minutes. It is enriched with rose extracts that have comforting properties, which help in soothing and healing the skin. The product works very efficiently on the skin and removes short stubborn hair too. It is not time consuming and doesn’t harm or irritate your skin. The cream also helps to whiten your skin and gives you long lasting smoothness. With this product, hair removal becomes absolutely easy and safe. If you are new to removing hair on your own, this product is for you.

Contains sunflower oil

It is generally very tough to find hair removal creams that are suitable for sensitive skin as they don’t work well with the formula used in the creams. Sensitive skin starts to react and become instantly red. Well, look no further WOW Hair Vanish is absolutely suitable for every skin type. It is made of a blend of narcissus tazetta bulb extract, papain, licorice extract and witch hazel that helps to slow down hair regrowth. The product is absolutely safe for use in the delicate areas of the body and also your face. It is also enriched with sunflower and jojoba oil, which gives your skin nourishing, soothing, toning and softening effects.

Budget buy

Everteen Hair Removal Cream is specifically designed to work on the sensitive and delicate areas of your body. You

can say goodbye to your shaving cuts and scars battle, because this product makes hair removal absolutely harmless. It is enriched with natural chamomile extracts which leaves your skin soft, supple and smooth. Unlike many other hair removal creams, it doesn’t have a harsh chemical smell, it leaves you with a mild scent. Above all, the product is very cost effective and can be recommended to anyone.

Minimal touch

Enriched with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, Elois Hair Removal Cream will leave your skin soft and smooth after every use. It has a skin-friendly combination and made of one hundred percent natural ingredients. It effectively removes hair in under three to five minutes. The product uses a no harsh smell formula, leaving you with a pleasant feeling while removing hair. This is a great product that works well on Indian skin. It provides nourishment to your skin and it is best suited for normal skin type.