Outdoor water and juice dispensers you should consider buying right now

Picnic-friendly

This collapsible container folds down when it's empty, which saves you plenty of space when you're packing up at end of a picnic. It's made from ABS Plastic, comes in cheery, bright colours, has an easy to operate dispensing tap and it's completely leak proof. It even comes with its own stand. It has a 5.5 L capacity so it's perfect for a family outing or day trip. Clean the inside with a wet sponge or give it a quick rinse. Perfect for water, lemonade, iced tea or juice.

For short picnics

If you're a caregiver for more than one child or a kindergarten teacher taking students for a quick trip to the park, this collapsible drink container will be your best friend. Its BPA-free, easy to store, portable and extremely convenient. It folds down to next to nothing when it's empty. Unfolded it's about 20.0 X 14.0 X 20 cm. Set it up on a park bench and keep your little charges hydrated and happy. We also recommend this for day trips, road trips or hikes.

Soft drink dispenser

It looks like a little plastic stool, but this little wonder is the real hero behind outdoor parties, office parties and house parties. It's a dispenser specifically designed for fizzy drinks and yes, the bubbles last to the very end! To use, twist the dispenser onto an opened bottle of your favourite carbonated drink and then invert the bottle and use the tap to serve yourself your drink. This dispenser works for 2-litre and 1-litre bottles and will be the talk of whatever kind of event you're hosting. They make great gifts too.

Garden Party must-have

It's very hard to strike the right vibe for a backyard party. You want the party to be laid back but sophisticated, chill but classy. This clear glass drink dispenser hits all the right notes. It's a tall, handcrafted jar in a rectangular shape which comes with an elegant iron stand and a tap-style dispenser. It can hold about 4 litres of any cold beverage, so use it to serve refreshing mojitos, delicious mimosas, craft beer or even iced lemonade. A perfect choice for classy brunches, outdoor parties or corporate events.