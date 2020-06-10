Our pick of the best healthy packaged snacks for kids

Let your kids munch on delicious nutrition

Kids everywhere will savor their snack time with these multigrain munchies that come in 4 delectable flavors that cover both sweet and savory options. These wholegrain and non fried treats are perfect kiddie sized treats available in fun shapes. So let them crunch away on these snacks which are not too salty, low on sugar and with all the 100% natural goodness of grains to provide vitamins, minerals and importantly fiber. So don’t compromise nutrition even at snack time and keep junk food away with these perfect treats, your kids won’t even notice the difference!

For those kids with gluten allergies

The perfect snack alternative for kids with allergies and gluten intolerance or for those parents who like to limit the amount of gluten, then its time to get rid of those sugary, artificial snacks. Kids and even adults will happily munch on this pre mixed pack of nuts or berries. And if you’re worried about your kids getting enough of their daily nutrition needs, well we’ve got you covered; these snacks are also naturally high in protein, dietary fiber, with no trans fat. Not to mention that this mix of nuts and berries is low in fat, high in anti oxidants, so kids can happily snack on blueberries, cranberries, cherries, strawberries and raisins or choose a mix of cranberries, almonds, raisins, cashews, pistachios and walnuts.

Snacking the way to stronger bones

Getting your kids to drink milk can be a trying time. So using snacks to give your kids that extra needed boost is ingenious. So let them feast away on puffed makhanas (fox nuts or lotus seeds) which are high in calcium, and even low in sodium. Did we mention that it also contains a high potassium and magnesium content which are also needed for to build bones and teeth along with calcium? Toss these with some piri piri or just some pepper to satiate your kids mid meal cravings. You definitely don’t want to miss this Indian take on popcorn but with vastly healthier benefits.

Double up on your kid’s daily nutrients

If you are worried that your kids aren’t getting all their daily required vitamins and nutrients, then going for this packaged snack is right for you. While it is challenging to consume all the vitamins and minerals that are essential for normal growth and development, this powerhouse snack combination of California Almonds and Pistachios; cashew nuts and raisins is the ideal way to ensure that your kids get the nutrition they require in monitored amounts. To make it easier to meet these daily nutrition needs, we suggest you incorporate these 4 choices into their diets as they pack more than one benefit.