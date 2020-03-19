Our favourite lunch boxes reviewed!

Milton Steel Combi Lunch Box with Tumbler

When you’re tired of grabbing a quick soup and sandwich, this Milton steel combo lunch box is the perfect solution. It comes with separate containers and a tumbler with a lid all stored in a handy and insulated tote to keep your food warm and retain its taste and flavor. 100 percent leak-proof lids make it easy and compact to carry a full nutritious meal and eat well. A separate compartment to keep your spoon, fork or medicines makes it easy to eat on the go any time you get hungry. This one is a savior when you are at work or your kid is at school, hungry and craving for some nice, hot food!

Borosil Carry Fresh Stainless Steel Insulated Lunch Box

If a big lunch is your go-to when you’re craving some comforting home food, then you’ll love Borosil stainless steel insulated lunch box. Both the container and the lid are food safe and durable. Double-walled insulated containers keep food warm and fresh for hours while the spill-proof lid keeps things intact until you are ready to eat. The best part according to us is that the containers are made of high-quality stainless steel, and the insulated bag is so stylish that you will love to flaunt it! It is also super easy to maintain, as you can simply pop it into the washing machine to clean. You know you’re getting a quality product with the 1-year warranty on the product and 5-year warranty on the lids.

Milton Double Decker Lunch Box

The Milton Double Decker lunch box is the perfect solution to your everyday lunch. Featuring a set of two round containers with a carry case and a fork and spoon, this lunch box can help you carry a wide range of dishes like rotis, salads, curries, cut fruits, rice and more with ease. We love that the taste, freshness, and temperature of the food are retained all along, and is locked in due to the air-tight lids with insulated bodies! To add to the good parts, it is also microwaveable and freezer safe. Don't worry about the odor as the high quality plastic containers prevent foul odor from seeping into the food, making it a perfect pick for you and your family.

Signoraware Executive Stainless Steel Lunch Box Set

We all look forward to lunchtime. Made of non-cracking, superior quality stainless steel these leak-proof containers are compact enough to fit easily in a laptop bag, school bag or tote. Now office goers and children can carry a healthy nutritious meal in spill-proof containers that keep food fresh for hours. With a one year warranty, this is a strong and durable set of containers. The uniquely-styled insulated bag keeps food warm and the three storage boxes are enough for portion sizes to satisfy food lovers and portion conscious alike.

