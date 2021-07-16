For a great night's rest

This pillow comes in a set of 2. The pillows are king size and measure 24 x 15 x 5 inches, a great addition to any king-size bed. They are made from 100% memory foam that holds its shape better when compared to pillows made from cotton and also have a longer lifespan. This pillow has a medium firmness which is the preferred comfort level for most people. The pillow also comes with an expertly stitched inner cover to help shape the memory foam. Buy it as it's got you covered for every sleeping position.

Say goodbye to sleepless nights

Made from a hypoallergenic rayon and polyester blend, this pillow is free from all chemicals that cause allergies and other health issues. The pillow has a gentle protruding curve in the centre that supports your neck for added comfort. The pillow's design supports your shoulders and neck when you sleep and opens up your airway for easier breathing. The pillowcase is removable and the washing machine is safe to keep it clean and stain-free. Buy it as it is a great investment for better sleep.

All the support you need

This memory foam pillow is designed to cradle your head, providing support and relieving any pressure on the neck for a proper night's sleep. The memory foam has a rebound time of 3 to 5 seconds and holds its shape despite constant use. The pillow has a layer of bamboo, charcoal-infused gel to help resist any kind of odor settling in and prevent the build-up of allergens. The height of the pillow measures 9 x 5cms, and its length of 50cms makes it an easy fit for any bed size. Buy it to wake up energized and ready to go.

A pillow like no other

With a cooling gel pad affixed to one side of the pillow, this orthopedic pillow is the answer to warm, humid nights. The cooling gel helps regulate temperatures for a cooler sleeping experience. Those that are environmentally conscious will be glad to know the pillow is certified to contain no metals or materials that deplete the ozone layer. The pillow comes with an eye mask to help you sleep, an unexpected but pleasant surprise. A great gift idea as a housewarming gift or wedding present, this pillow set comes highly recommended.