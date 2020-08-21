Organize your kitchen with these top spice containers

More space to accommodate all the spices

If you want to keep all your spices in a single space, then this spice container is the right choice for you. It has sixteen 200 ml transparent bottles in a single black revolving unit. OMG Revolving Spice Rack gives you more space to accommodate all your spices in one place. The rack is made of high-quality ABS plastic and the containers are made of polycarbonate plastic which is not easily breakable. The caps are made of steel to give it an attractive look. The containers are easy to wash and give your kitchen a unique look.

Easy to clean and refill

This spice container is of premium quality and has a simple yet attractive look, making it a great addition to your kitchen cabinet. Solimo Revolving Spice Rack Set has sixteen containers of 120ml each with a carousel design for easy access. The rack is tough, shatterproof and the containers are made of food-grade, BPA free plastic with holes on their lid which are twistable. It keeps spices fresh and odor-free. The containers are easy to refill, dishwasher friendly and to top it all off, it is very cost-effective.

Unique and elegant look

If you want to add a traditional twist to your kitchen, this spice container has a very elegant and unique look. It can also be used as a spice container, masala decorative box, and store knick-knacks. Exclusive Lane Sheesham Wooden Containers contain nine partitions with each 50ml volume. These boxes also make a very thoughtful housewarming gift as they are specially handcrafted out of Sheesham wood by skilled craftsmen. It has a classic brown color and comes with a small matching spoon. It helps you organize your kitchen and makes it very attractive.

Aesthetic looks combined with functionality

This spice container is perfect for anyone who wants the best of both worlds, as it has an elegant look combined with optimum functionality. Vivir Plastic Spice Box is made of good quality ABS plastic and it has a revolving body with twelve containers of approximately 200ml volume each. The containers are see-through so you can identify the spice without opening the lid and the lids have a plastic sifter insert with three holes that makes it easy to refill.