Organise your fridge better with these glass containers

Borosilicate glass containers

Made of 100% virgin borosilicate glass, this food storage and heating containers are modular and perfect to use on-the-go. They remain safe and hygienic even after long use, be it for storage or for use in the microwave. These glass containers come with a steam release vent that comes in handy both when you are cooking and reheating leftovers. Not only does it help with avoiding the splutter in the microwave, but also ensures that your food remains moist to perfection, especially your leftovers. These beautiful odour free containers are food safe, BPA free, Phthalates free, freezer safe. Not to mention that they will add style like never before to your kitchen with their good looks.

Leak proof glass containers

The square shape of the compact glass containers allows you to store them conveniently without wasting any space in your fridge. You can easily pack multiple units on a single shelf to utilise every corner. These glass containers are freezer and dishwasher safe. You can store food in your refrigerator using these and wash them using your dishwasher without any hassle. They are compact in design and no leakage or spillage will be caused while using them. Pack your favourite curries and sweets inside them and keep them secure from spilling.

Round shaped containers

These round-shaped glass containers keep your food fresh to be relished for a long time. The flat round-shaped bottom of these glass containers allows you to store them conveniently without any risk of tilting due to poor balance. The round shape of the containers makes them look classy too! They eliminate the hassle of shifting your food when you want to reheat it quickly. They are microwave oven-proof and you can easily heat your food by putting these glass containers inside the microwave directly.

Have home cook meal anywhere

Prepare food ahead of time or store leftovers in the containers, these glass boxes allow you to pop them in the oven or microwave to enjoy a home-cooked meal anywhere. Be it at home, work, school, or the gym, you can enjoy your meals anywhere, Easy to use and easy care. They are microwave, freezer, dishwasher, and oven safe. So basically you can cook anything in them. They come in pack of 3 pieces. The manufacture even offers a 1 year warranty on the product against manufacturing defect. Get this almost invincible glass containers today!