There are numerous oils available in the market, but we have come up with the ones that will help you enhance your cooking and aid in health benefits due to their inherently remarkable properties.

Takes care of your heart health

If you are a heart patient, this oil is one of the best buys for you. The oil has been extracted from the rice barn that has many heart benefits, majorly lowering the cholesterol level, making it heart-friendly oil, thus allowing you to relish all your favorite dishes without worrying about your cholesterol level shooting up. It also aids in keeping both the unsaturated fatty acids balanced that are important for our health. In addition, fortune Rice Bran Health Oil is less sticky and very light, facilitating easy usage.

High smoking point

This oil is manufactured from handpicked mustard seeds using a traditional process to enhance the taste of your food. Mustard oil has a high smoking point that enables deep frying the food quickly at a high temperature without losing the nutrients and minerals. Moreover, it has many properties like antibacterial properties, high antioxidant content, boosting immunity and increasing appetite. Anupam Gold Mustard Oil (Kachi Ghani) for Cooking oil being loaded with such goodness becomes a must buy the product for every kitchen.

Extra virgin and cold-pressed

Olive oil obtained from the first cold pressing of raw olives provides extra virgin oil. This means it contains a maximum of one per cent oleic acid. As a result, it has rich flavors of olives and beneficial antioxidants, and vitamin E balances unchecked inflammation that can cause arthritis, diabetes, etc. In addition, the high percentages of dietary fats lower down the risk of heart disease. DiSano Extra Virgin Olive oil has the rich flavor & aroma of fresh Spanish olives, making it an excellent choice for exotic dressings, marinating, sautéing on high flame, garnishing and dips.

The goodness of two oils in one

An oil with a unique blend of 80% refined soybean oil and 20% refined rice bran oil makes this a good option for weight watchers. The soybean oil has a low-fat content which aids weight loss. In addition, the oil contains anti-inflammatory properties that contribute to maintaining good health and reduces up to 27% of oil absorption in fried food. Saffola Active, Pro Weight Watchers Edible Oil gives you the goodness of two different oils, making it a win-win situation for you. This is a must-buy product.