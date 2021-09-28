Lightweight

This pyjama set is a two-piece cute sleepwear which includes a short sleeved top and pants for relaxed fit. It is made from pure 100% cotton and the hosiery fabric is stretchable. This set is perfect for feeding / nursing. It is light in weight and stretchable with an elastic waistband and 2 pockets. Masha Women's Cotton Feeding/Nursing/Maternity Top and Pyjama Set comes in 2 different colours and 4 different sizes. It can also be a great gift for moms-to-be.

Relaxed fit

This night-suit is made from high quality cotton. This night suit consists of a half sleeves round neck top with pants. It has heart prints all over the fabric and it is perfect for feeding. It is suitable for pre and post pregnant women, baby-feeding mothers, sleep-wear, loungewear or even home-wear. It has a regular and relaxed fit and comes in 5 different sizes and 2 colours. ZEYO Women's Cotton Heart Printed Maternity & Feeding Night Suit Set of Top & Pyjama Nursing Night Dress 5327 can be a great gift for new moms-to-be and it can be washed normally.

Super soft fabric

This night suit set includes half-sleeve regular fit top with small embroidery and soft yet cosy trouser. It is made with soft cotton knit fabric which is very comforting for every mother. This fabric is super soft and durable. It can be washed gently with the help of machines and does not require any harsh chemicals. It comes in varied colours and different sizes. AV2 Women Cotton Feeding Top & Pyjama Night Suit Set can be one of the best gifts for a baby shower.

Sober design

This is maternity nightwear which is made from hosiery and comes in two colours. It is suitable for feeding, nursing with a zip opening at the bust. This nighty comes in elegant colour combination, comfortable material and sober design. This nighty also has a back belt which can be adjusted as per the size in pregnancy days. Fabme Women's Hosiery Cotton, Maternity Nighty - Zip Opening at Bust - Before and After Baby Multipurpose Night Dress ( NW0142, Pink, Free Size, Navy Blue) needs gentle hand washing that can be used during pregnancy, nursing or even casual days at home.