Now get the perfect look with these top notch trimmers

A product that passes the test of time

Now getting a clean shaven look or a sharply trimmed face on the go is easier than ever. Be ever ready with the cordless beard trimmer. The detachable stainless steel blades can be washed separately. The trimmer will work nonstop for up to 50 minutes. The product comes with quick charging capacity as it gets fully charged within 8 hours. A USB cable is provided with the pack. No matter how bushy or scarce your beard is, this trimmer will be your faithful companion to get the desired length and look.

Shave or trim on the go

Now multitask while having a shave thanks to the 1.5 m long wire that comes with the product. Another cool factor of the assortment is the variety of add ons available with it. Starting from a brush to an oil bottle, to plastic filters; you would not need to worry about maintenance once this electric shaver is in your hands. The easy to use shaver can be used as a trimmer too. Forget about after shave cuts and slashes as it comes with skin friendly smooth trimming capacity. It is available in an attractive red colour and can be cleaned very easily.

For Skin friendly and durable performance

If time is of immense importance to you, this product is what you are looking for. The cordless rechargeable trimmer gives a smooth and clean shave at a 30 percent faster pace. It works continuously for 45 minutes after charging. To match the desired cutting length, there are 10 length settings that can be easily changed. The product uses the high-end lift and cut technology for a precision centric performance. Skin friendly blades with rounded tips will protect your skin for you.

Go for a three-day stubble, long stylized beard or the short beard look with this trimmer.

Versatility is what makes this one special

The ultimate package of versatile usage, high quality material and commendable battery backup is here. The cost effective set can be used with a cord or sans one. Take it on your trips as the kit comes with a travel pouch and a travel lock. Its powerful battery gives up to 90 minutes of efficient shave after a charging duration of only 2 hours. The trimmer comes with a self-sharpening blade that has rounded edges, for a better shaving experience. The blades are made up of high quality stainless steel. To keep the skin smooth, the trimmer blades are equipped with lubricant coating.

If choosing products from the top of the market is your style, then this is the one for you.