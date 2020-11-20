Non-metallic cooking jars that will look stunning in your kitchen

BPA and Lead free

These cookie jars are going to make finding stuff in kitchen absolutely simple. They are made of good quality sturdy glass material and are transparent so you can see the contents of the jar. Apart from its strength, the material is made of borosilicate glass which is free of BPA and lead and is safe for food storage. Exelcius Glass Jars have air-tight bamboo lids that keep food fresh and dry. They are dish washer safe, microwave safe and are available in three different sizes.

Stunning Look

These jars are perfect to give your dining table an elegant look. They are made of ceramic and come in pack of three along with lids and a cute tray. The color and design of the jar is classy and it looks perfect to serve chutney while having food. Each jar is of 200 ml and you can also store condiments, salt, sugar, pepper, small snacks, etc. The unique and sophisticated looks of the jar make them a great decoration or utility in your house too. Artik Handicrafts Food Storage Jar has been hand painted, making it a one-of-a-kind décor in your kitchen.

Sturdy Material

Here is a multi-purpose jar that can be used as a cereal dispenser as well as food storage container. This jar is made of good quality borosilicate glass and has an air-tight bamboo wooden lid. The material is non-toxic and very sturdy, which has high-temperature resistance, high-strength and high-hardness. The bottom of the jar is extra thick to prevent breaking. The lid has a flap closure which is easy to use and open. Avora Glass Jar has a storage capacity of 1050 ml, has a transparent design and is safe to use in the dishwasher or microwave.

Safe For Freezer

It is time to replace your old plastic jar with these new and durable Korona Borosilicate Glass Jars. These are made of extremely durable and sturdy glass material which is also lead free. It offers a clear, polished base that creates a perfect contrast by the natural wooden lid. The bamboo lid features a silicone ring to keep the contents of the jar fresh and air-tight. It also has a dispenser hole in case you want to pour the content. This jar is see-through, making it easy to view the contents of the jar. The jar can withstand heat, is freezer safe, dishwasher safe and microwave safe.